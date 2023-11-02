“Kommersant”: the authorities are planning to change the system of electricity tariffs for the population

The Russian authorities intend to tie electricity tariffs for the population to consumption volumes, and this is expected to be done as early as 2024. About this with reference to sources familiar with the course of the discussion, reports “Kommersant”.

The government wants to shift the differentiation of rates to the regions, and those of them who agree to take such a step will be able to continue to exceed the maximum amount of cross-subsidization (additional payment by businesses for lowering tariffs). If regional authorities decide not to touch tariffs for citizens, they will have to subsidize them at their own expense.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) confirmed that the transition to new tariffs could begin in two months. A representative of the department called the fight against gray mining one of the goals of the innovations.

As follows from the FAS presentation, changes in the rules, in theory, will force the entire country to introduce differentiated tariffs. The fact is that in 2024, almost all regions will go beyond the established subsidy ceiling and are unlikely to want to add expenditure items to their budgets.

Regional authorities will be able to set the final cost of electricity for citizens themselves, and the FAS will control the final decision. The level of the subsidy will be determined by a special formula developed by the department, which will also include inflation.

The government has been wanting to reduce cross-subsidization for many years, but has been unsuccessful. For example, business fees are only growing. In 2023, the industry paid a record 284 billion rubles. As one of the publication’s sources pointed out, it is impossible to keep tariffs for the population indefinitely; it is necessary to start increasing them.

At the same time, the regions themselves received the right to change tariffs back in 2021, but only a few took advantage of it. The Community of Energy Consumers (the energy market regulator) approved incentive measures for those who are unable to change tariffs on their own. In turn, Sergei Sasim, director of the Center for Electric Power Industry Research at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, believes that regional authorities will bypass the restrictions. They can set higher tariffs only for very large consumption and still increase cross-subsidization.

It was previously reported that electricity prices in Germany fell by 46.2 percent in annual terms in September, which was a record for the entire history of observations since 1949.