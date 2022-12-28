Izvestia: Russia will change the calculation of fees for overhaul

For each region in Russia, they are going to fix the cost of overhaul. The Ministry of Construction will deal with this issue and will work out its details by 2024, they write. “News”.

According to the draft plan for the implementation of the Strategy for the Development of the Construction Industry until 2030, there are currently no uniform rules and requirements, citizens’ money is often misused, and the quality of services suffers. The department will work on the issue by 2024.

As the Association of Regional Operators for the Overhaul of Apartment Buildings (AROKR) noted, the initiative is aimed at improving the quality and unification of repair work, and resolving various disputes. To do this, it is necessary to establish uniform requirements for the definition of the work itself and the features of their implementation, as well as to identify their marginal cost.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to change the system for collecting fees for housing and communal services (HCS) – current repairs, garbage collection, washing entrances, water supply, heating, etc., in particular, transferring it not immediately to the management company (MC), but to a specially created accounts. The initiative was developed by the Institute for Urban Economics, it is supported by the State Duma and may be submitted for consideration by the lower house in 2023.