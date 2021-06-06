On June 6, Russia will celebrate the 222th anniversary of the birth of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. On this day, the International Day of the Russian Language is celebrated. RIA News…

Events dedicated to the Day of the Russian Language are held all over the world. Since 2015, the Red Square book festival has been held annually in Moscow, which helps young authors to present their publications.

This year, the literary festival, scheduled for June 3-6, due to the epidemiological situation, has been postponed for two weeks and will be held from June 17 to 20. More than 300 publishers will present about 100 thousand books at 11 forum sites. Within the framework of the holiday, 500 events are planned.

The press service of the festival stressed that it is important that the literary marathon “is held in a favorable atmosphere and everyone can choose interesting books, meet with their favorite writers and poets, see performances of popular metropolitan theaters and listen to star performers.”

From the regions, the traditions of the holiday are actively supported by the Pskov region, since there is a museum-reserve “Mikhailovskoye” – the very one where Pushkin made a long link. The poetry celebration has been held here since 1967, according to Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Fans of the poet’s creativity from the Urals will also celebrate Pushkin’s birthday. So, in Pervouralsk, for many years, they tried to achieve the appearance in one of the green zones of the city of a kind of “Lukomorye” – a meadow on which the characters of Pushkin’s fairy tales would be installed. A year later, they promise to open the Glade of Skazoks to the townspeople in the Park of New Culture, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports.

Earlier, the Russians called Sergei Yesenin, Alexander Pushkin and Mikhail Lermontov the most beloved poets. Rounding out the top five are Alexander Blok and Vladimir Mayakovsky, according to a poll timed to coincide with the Day of the Russian Language.