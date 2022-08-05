Moscow will deliver international experts and journalists to the site of the Ukrainian attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stated this on August 5 in an interview with Jackson Hinkle on The Dive program.

“We will bring international experts and journalists there,” – he said.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) was investigating the circumstances of the shelling by the Ukrainian side of the colony in Yelenovka. It was noted that, according to the initial results of the expert study, the shelling was carried out using NATO long-range artillery weapons.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the obviousness of the fact that Ukrainian prisoners in Yelenovka died at the hands of their own – the military armed forces of Ukraine (AFU).

As Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka immediately after the captured militants of the Azov regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation) began to testify. He explained that the Ukrainian military was afraid that the prisoners would tell the truth about the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a pre-trial detention center near the village of Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept, including members of the Azov nationalist group, from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at a pre-trial detention center (criminal cases were initiated against the radical formation in the Russian Federation).

As a result of the attack on the pre-trial detention center, 50 Ukrainians were killed and another 193 were injured. Eight more employees of the isolation ward were also injured of varying severity.

