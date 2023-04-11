In Russia, from September 1, the recognition of foreign education will be transferred to an online format

From September 1, in Russia, the recognition of education received abroad will be transferred to an online format. This is reported on site cabinet.

It is clarified that all the information necessary for this will be contained in the register for remotely obtaining certificates of accreditation of educational activities.

The registry model, approved by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, will reduce the time for providing these services. At the same time, citizens and organizations will no longer receive paper certificates, as they will be uploaded electronically to the public services portal.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vasily Vlasov proposed to grant Russians studying at universities in unfriendly countries the right to transfer to domestic universities if they wish. He explained that some students, due to the political situation, fear for further education and their safety. Many, in this regard, wish to continue their studies in Russia.