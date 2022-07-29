Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he warned Lavrov in a phone call, the first since the war began.

The US will punish Russia if the country incorporates Ukrainian territories conquered during the war. That’s what the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken I told Sergei Lavrovoccupying the same position in Russia, this Friday (29.Jul.2022).

Blinken said he warned Lavrov that “the world will not recognize annexations”. Completed: “We will impose significant additional costs on Russia if it goes ahead with its plans.”. This was the first phone call between the two since the invasion began.

The purpose of the call was to negotiate the release of 2 US soldiers held prisoner in Russia. As reported by ReutersBlinken claims that the conversation between the 2 representatives was “Frank and Direct”.

Blinken also emphasized that he expects commitment from Russia regarding the agreement on the free passage of grain and food through the Black Sea, signed by both sides of the war.

Lavrov also allegedly told Blinken that the repeated deployment of weapons to Ukrainian forces will prolong the conflict.