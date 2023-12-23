IRTP: the Russian Federation will be able to buy non-sanctioned goods from Italy for rubles from February 14

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) plans to launch a system by February 14, 2024 that will allow Russian companies to buy unsanctioned Italian goods for rubles. This was stated by the head of the IRTP Ferdinando Pelazzo in an interview with RIA News.

According to him, there are some “financial issues” remaining, but there is still time before the appointed date.

