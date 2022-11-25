Bloomberg: Russia will ban the sale of oil to countries and companies that have introduced a price ceiling

The Russian authorities are preparing a presidential decree prohibiting both Russian companies and any traders who are engaged in the purchase of national oil from selling raw materials to countries and companies that have introduced a price ceiling on Moscow, informs Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

It is noted that in this way a ban should be established on any mention of the marginal price in contracts for Russian oil, as well as on its transfer to countries that have joined the price ceiling for the resource.

Earlier, diplomats from member countries of the European Union (EU) postponed negotiations on the level of the price limit for oil from Russia. It was decided to postpone the talks due to the difference in the positions of European diplomats on this issue.