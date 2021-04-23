The aerospace forces of Russia can begin to arm themselves with the S-8OFP “Armored fighter” unguided aircraft missile (NAR) no earlier than 2023, said Alexander Kochkin, executive director of the Tekhmash Scientific and Production Concern.

“Taking into account the time parameters of the formation of the Russian Ministry of Defense of procurement plans and the technological cycle for the production of NAR, their deliveries to the troops can begin no earlier than 2023,” the head said.

Kochkin clarified that the Ministry of Defense is currently negotiating documents on the adoption of the S-8OFP “Armored Boy”.

In February 2019, the general director of Tekhmash, Vladimir Lepin, announced that the state tests of this rocket had been completed.

S-8OFP “Armor-fighter” can explode in front of an obstacle, when hitting an obstacle, break through the obstacle and explode behind the obstacle. The weapon should expand the NAR C-8 family of 80 mm caliber. The missile will be received by Su-25 aircraft and Mi-8 helicopters.