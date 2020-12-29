Next year, the state program for the development of viticulture and winemaking in Russia will be developed and approved. This will make it possible to open new nurseries for seedlings, create wine-making agrotechnical parks and promote Russian wine both in the country and abroad. Dmitry Kiselev, Chairman of the Council of the NGO Union of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia, spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

“We have to develop and approve the State program for the development of viticulture and winemaking in Russia. It will include the creation of new nurseries for the production of high-quality seedlings, the solution of the problems of land reclamation, land reclamation. And in the Crimea, Kuban and Dagestan we will begin to create grape and winemaking agrotechnological parks, research and production zones. We will develop and introduce advanced technologies there, ”said Dmitry Kiselev.

Also, a specialized agency may appear in the country that will focus on the problems of the industry, he said.

“Yes, this is provided for by the new law [«О виноградарстве и виноделии в РФ»]… The creation of the Russian Viticulture Agency is needed to solve the complex capital-intensive tasks of the industry, ”noted Dmitry Kiselev.

According to him, the new body could deal with issues of land reclamation, branding, promotion of Russian wine and other tasks.

