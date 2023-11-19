“Izvestia”: in Russia it will be allowed to buy alcohol and tobacco using biometrics

In Russia, it will be possible to buy alcohol and tobacco without a passport, confirming your age using biometrics. About it write “News”.

The publication notes that the Center for Biometric Technologies (CBT) is interested in developing an age verification service for alcohol and products containing nicotine.

The general director of the company, Vladislav Povolotsky, said that at the moment no one has yet been able to introduce an alternative to the passport. Citizens who have submitted data to the EBS will have the opportunity to confirm their age in a store using a face, he emphasized. The service could be operational as early as 2024.

Previously, as noted in RBC, it was planned to launch a biometrics pass at 6 percent of Russian airports by 2023. According to 2019 data, at least 12 transport infrastructure facilities were discussed. However, the day before the Ministry of Transport decided to postpone the introduction of biometrics at transport facilities in Russia.