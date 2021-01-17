The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia is preparing a bill according to which the country will allow the sale of agricultural products on land owned by peasant farms, as well as consumer cooperatives. In addition, it is allowed to erect temporary retail premises on this territory. On Sunday, January 17, a source in the department told Izvestia about this.

According to him, the ministry believes that the introduction of appropriate amendments to the law “On peasant (farm) economy” and other legislative acts will allow villagers to reduce the costs associated with the sale of their products.

“Currently, farmers and agricultural consumer cooperatives have a need to sell their products not at markets and fairs (due to their remoteness), but directly on the land plots where the products were produced. Since this allows you to significantly reduce the costs associated with sales, “- says the explanatory note, which is at the disposal of Izvestia.

The document is planned to be submitted to the State Duma in July.

