The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation will allocate 17.7 billion rubles. for the maintenance of evacuees from the Gaza Strip

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will receive 17.7 billion rubles for the maintenance of evacuees from the Gaza Strip. Relevant order signed by the head of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin.

The money will be allocated from the government reserve fund and will serve as compensation for the funds spent by the regions on housing such persons in 2023. The document notes that this amount will cover the accommodation of evacuees for six months. For each refugee, 913 rubles are spent per day on accommodation in a temporary accommodation center and 415 rubles on food.

The funds will be distributed between Dagestan, Ingushetia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Moscow, Tver and Chelyabinsk regions. Chechnya is also dealing with refugees from the Gaza Strip, where construction of five apartment buildings for internally displaced persons began last fall.

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi assessed the cost of rebuilding the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to him, it will cost $90 billion. He also called what is happening in the Gaza Strip a great tragedy. Egypt will not betray the Palestinian people and will do everything possible to support and protect them, he stressed. Al-Sisi said that Cairo is making every effort to achieve a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the population.