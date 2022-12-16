Prime Minister Mishustin: Cabinet will allocate 8.5 billion rubles for mortgages for large families

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate 8.5 billion rubles for payments for families with many children, with the help of which citizens will be able to partially or fully repay their mortgage debt. This was announced by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reports “RIA News”.

Mishustin recalled special payments for large families in the amount of 450 thousand rubles. The measure has been in effect for over three years. According to the Prime Minister, it turned out to be in great demand, so it was extended for children born before the end of 2023.

Families will be able to conclude a loan agreement until July 1, 2024. “This will allow several thousand more large families to significantly reduce the amount of debt, and, therefore, the cost of buying a home,” Mishustin said.

Earlier in December, President Vladimir Putin announced the expansion of access to family mortgages at six percent per annum. The program will be available to families with at least two minor children. Prior to this, only those families whose children were born in 2018 and later could apply for such a mortgage.