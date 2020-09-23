Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that 1 trillion rubles will be allocated for the development of environmental infrastructure in the country over the next three years. The Russian leader made such a statement on Wednesday, September 23, during a speech at the Federation Council.

Only next year, spending on solving environmental problems in the country will be doubled, the head of state stressed.

“In 2021, expenditures on the national project in the field of ecology will be increased by almost half; in general, in three years, 1 trillion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget for environmental protection for the first time,” the Russian leader said.

Putin pointed to the importance of protecting the environment in his speech at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, held the day before. The Russian leader stressed that environmental protection and climate change issues should remain at the center of joint international efforts.

“The relevant multilateral conventions, treaties and protocols within the UN framework have fully proved their relevance. We call on all states to take a responsible approach to their observance, especially in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, ”he said.

The Paris Climate Agreement was adopted in December 2015. It was approved by 195 countries, including Russia. The main purpose of the convention is to keep the temperature rise on Earth within 2 degrees Celsius, as well as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the document, the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the Russian Federation by 2030 should be no more than 70% of the 1990 level.

At the end of August 2019, the UN Secretary General declared a “climate emergency” on the planet. He noted that July 2019 was the hottest month in history, and 2015-2019 could be the hottest in the history of meteorological observations.

In September, at the last UN summit on climate change, 77 countries pledged to completely stop greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. A number of states have expanded their national environmental plans.