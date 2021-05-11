Greece and Russia will agree on the date of the resumption of flights next week. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Greek Foreign Ministry.

So, on Tuesday, May 11, the co-chairs of the mixed intergovernmental Russian-Greek commission, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev held a video conference, following which a statement was made.

According to Varvitsiotis, the airlines consider the interest of Russian citizens to travel to the European resort high in the summer season, so the ministers agreed to contact as soon as possible to finalize the date of the start of flights.

According to the Foreign Ministry, both sides expressed a common intention to speed up the procedures for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, as well as to agree on a date for the resumption of flights between Russia and Greece.

It also clarifies that the epidemiological situation in Greece remains good.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the Greek authorities had extended the entry permit for four thousand Russians every week. The government also said that on May 14, restrictions on the number of tourists entering Greece should be lifted.