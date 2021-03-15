Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the government will adjust the parameters of the damper mechanism in the domestic fuel market.

Novak stressed the importance of the mechanism for the market in terms of maintaining sufficient profitability in the retail segment, as well as keeping the growth of final prices within inflation. He noted that the need for a partial adjustment is caused by the current macroeconomic conditions, in particular, the rise in oil prices.

“At present, the Russian Ministry of Finance is preparing a corresponding draft law. It is planned that this mechanism will start working on May 1, 2021 in order to maintain marginality in retail and price stability at gas stations, “he said at website government on Monday 15 March.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the fuel companies are conscientiously fulfilling their instructions to fill and supply the domestic market with petroleum products in accordance with the growing demand.

On March 10, it became known that the Russian government decided to adjust the damper mechanism in order to improve the economy of the oil refining sector and index the prices inherent in it to the level of actual growth in retail prices.