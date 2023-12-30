Vladimir Putin actually has Russia firmly under control at the moment. But the regime is preparing for a stress test: the presidential election in March.

AAlexei Navalnyj's new location shows where Russia is headed at the end of 2023. The country is taking another step back toward the darkest times in its history by sending its most famous political prisoner to an area north of the Arctic Circle.

Navalny has been imprisoned under conditions that can be viewed as torture for almost three years; he has no chance of being released as long as Vladimir Putin is in power. But that's not enough for the ruler. Navalny has not broken yet, so the pressure on him is increasing.