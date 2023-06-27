Giovanni Di Massa, the manager stopped in Moscow, works for ISS International. On his LinkedIn profile Di Massa, born in 1961, graduated in nuclear engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome, describes himself as the company’s ‘Middle East country manager’, based in Abu Dhabi since June last year.

On the website, Iss International SpA – with offices in Rome and Milan – presents itself as an Italian company of integrated engineering services which is present and operates nationally and internationally: its activities range from the Emirates to Qatar, from Nigeria to the Congo, from Mozambique to Egypt, from Algeria to Russia. Founded in 2004 in Rome by Giuseppe Bellantoni, Iss International SpA – Integrated Services Solution operates in the energy and Oil&Gas market.

The group is currently made up of four companies, two divisions and eight secondary offices, “each of which is specialized in a specific area or sector in order to guarantee our customers the solidity of a group and the flexibility of an integrated system of services in the compliance with the highest quality standards”.