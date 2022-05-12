Friday, May 13, 2022
Russia: Who is Dimitry Kovalev, the possible successor to Vladimir Putin?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World
Vladimir Putin at the commemoration of Victory Day.

The rumor comes after the media claimed that the Russian president has thyroid cancer.

Dmitry Kovalev, one of the members of Putin’s Presidential Administration, could be his successor, according to a newspaper article new york post which explains the theory.

The rumor comes after Dmitry Kovalev, 36, identified by a Telegram channel, He was seen talking to Putin after Monday’s Victory Day parade.

In the midst of the war context that Putin is going through, in which he seeks to keep his distance from everyone, a close conversation is enough to provoke speculation about his possible successor, according to the article.

Another factor that affects the rumors is the health of the president of Russiareportedly in decline, despite the fact that the Kremlin has denied that Putin suffers from major health problems.

However, according to a video published by the Russian investigative outlet The Project, Putin is battling thyroid cancer, and has seen an oncologist, identified by the outlet as Evgeny Selivanov, more than 35 times in recent years.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

