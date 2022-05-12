Russia: Who is Dimitry Kovalev, the possible successor to Vladimir Putin?

Dmitry Kovalev, one of the members of Putin’s Presidential Administration, could be his successor, according to a newspaper article new york post which explains the theory.

The rumor comes after Dmitry Kovalev, 36, identified by a Telegram channel, He was seen talking to Putin after Monday’s Victory Day parade.

#KREMLIN #May9th: The young man with whom #Putin had a long & frank conversation on Red Square is the head of the presidential administration department, Dmitry Kovalev (unconfirmed at this time). Rumors immediately began to swirl that he could be Putin’s hand-picked #successor. pic.twitter.com/KIHXb8v2Iy — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) May 9, 2022

In the midst of the war context that Putin is going through, in which he seeks to keep his distance from everyone, a close conversation is enough to provoke speculation about his possible successor, according to the article.

Another factor that affects the rumors is the health of the president of Russiareportedly in decline, despite the fact that the Kremlin has denied that Putin suffers from major health problems.

However, according to a video published by the Russian investigative outlet The Project, Putin is battling thyroid cancer, and has seen an oncologist, identified by the outlet as Evgeny Selivanov, more than 35 times in recent years.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

