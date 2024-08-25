Russia|52-year-old Anna Tsiviljova is currently Vladimir Putin’s deputy defense minister and state secretary. She is also the daughter of Putin’s cousin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin cousin’s daughter Anna Tsivilyova is considered a rising star of the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports the news agency, among other things Bloomberg.

The 52-year-old Tsiviljova currently works as Russia’s deputy defense minister and state secretary.

Tsiviljova was appointed deputy defense minister in June. His to-do list has included, among other things, improving the army’s social benefits and housing benefits.

At the time of Tsivilyova’s appointment, there was a change in the Russian Ministry of Defense more people.

Deputy Minister of Defence pesti was not Tsiviljova’s only appointment.

More power was granted to him last week when Putin promoted his relative to secretary of state, Bloomberg reports.

Now Tsiviljova plays a key role in the ministry’s bureaucratic affairs. In addition to this, he is the most important link between the Ministry of Defense and the Duma in situations where military legislation is concerned.

In addition, Tsiviljova runs a fund called Defenders of the Fatherland. Putin has appointed him to this position as well. It is a state fund that supports Russian soldiers in a “special operation”, i.e. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Anna Tsivilyova are related.

Previously Tsiviljova has worked, among other things, as a doctor. He worked as a psychiatrist in a hospital in the 1990s, according to independent Russian media Medusa.

According to Meduza, Tsivilyova moved to Moscow when Putin became president at the beginning of the current millennium. In Moscow, Tsivilyova worked as a supplier of medical supplies.

His father Yevgeny Putin was a cousin of President Vladimir Putin. Yevgeny Putin died earlier this year.

Tsivilyova is Russia’s Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilyov wife. In the early 2010s, Tsiviljova and her husband received a significant share of the Kolmar coal company.

Meduza reports, referring to the independent Russian media Agency, that the couple received company shares from a billionaire from Gennady Timchenko, who is a close friend of Putin.

In the West Tsiviljova and her company are viewed critically. Currently, there is an export ban on Russian coal, which the company circumvented by moving from Switzerland to Dubai in late summer 2022, Insider tells.

Britain has placed Tsiviljova on the sanctions list in 2022, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.