He has become the face of the opposition to Vladimir Putin. In Russia, the name of Alexey Navalny is known to everyone. This brilliant lawyer who grew up in a middle class family in Moscow (Russia) began on December 5, 2011 to criticize the president of the country by organizing a demonstration.

This opponent has to live with serious pressures. Arrested several times during demonstrations he was organizing against Vladimir Putin, he was banned from running for the presidential election in 2018. Attacked by an opponent who threw him antiseptic product, he almost lost an eye. He is currently hospitalized in Germany, the man has reportedly been poisoned.

This activist has also marked the spirits by taking radical positions. He was in favor of the annexation of Crimea by Russia. He also opposes illegal immigration, going so far as to compare migrants and Muslims to insects that must be killed. Since then, he has tried to soften his image.

Very followed on social networks, he denounces the corruption of the Russian oligarchs. His main achievement is a documentary against former President Dmitry Medvedev in which he revealed a legacy based on corruption. It faces very strong censorship and responds by creating its own media.