Russia | “When will the mobilized get home?” – Putin bluntly did not answer the questions of the soldiers' wives

The soldiers' wives movement drummed up their questions for broadcast through all available communication channels.

Russian the manager Vladimir Putin The four-hour straight line seen on Thursday was a severe disappointment for the wives of Russian soldiers, who were prepared to ask the “father of the country” some tough questions.

In Russia, the movement of soldiers' wives and other relatives has grown stronger over the course of the fall, which mainly operates on the messaging service Telegram. One popular channel is Put domoi i.e. The Way Home.

It's about soldiers who have been sent to Ukraine as part of the business launch that started last fall.

Now the relatives are asking if men who have been at war for a year can't get home from the front other than in a zinc coffin.

Soldiers the wives said in Telegram that they had carefully prepared for Putin's direct line.

The active women of the channel had filmed a video for Putin in which they present their manifesto published in November.

“We support full repatriation. Civilians should not take part in the fighting,” begins the list of demands.

In the video, one woman reads the manifesto while five women and one man stand in the background.

One told about women Agency– to the media that they decided to appear with their own faces so that the video could not be claimed as a fake.

“We want to make sure that the authorities are not able to deny the problem. For now, our cause is taboo in media favorable to those in power. [– –] We want people to see us and through them to be able to influence the decision-makers.”

Soldiers' wives sent questions to Putin in all possible ways: by phone and messages, as well as through a website and an application, said, among other things Moscow Times -magazine.

Some of the questions were reflected on the boards visible during Putin's performance. “When will the mobilized be allowed home?” and “Why do 300,000 people have to serve for the whole country?”, they read.

Russian however, the dictator did not answer any of the wives' questions.

In Telegram groups, this caused severe disappointment.

“Absurd theatre,” commented the Put domoi activist who performed under the name Maria Andrejeva on the Telegram channel Maybe you explained.

“The mobilized were even waiting for something [vastausta], but they were kept quiet. If we have 14 Russian heroes mobilized, does that mean they have to keep fighting? They just have to die to make the country of birth happy. It would be filled with heroism,” Andrejeva said in a video published by the channel.

“14 Heroes of Russia” refers to when Putin advertised during a live broadcast how 14 mobilized soldiers have received the title of Hero of Russia.

Andreyeva according to the women intend to continue the fight despite the dull experience.

“Now many of us have finally lost our rose-colored glasses. [– –] Our girls are crying, and we're going to keep working. [– –] We waited for the president to say something, but to no avail. It is obvious that we are being kept quiet on purpose. This is sabotage by the decision makers. Now we are going to rely only on our own strength.”

In his direct line, Putin said that of the 300,000 mobilized, 244,000 are still in Ukraine.

Soldiers the women's movement is informal and has no organization or leader.

Women have organized small demonstrations in different parts of Russia, and in Moscow, for example, at the Bolshoi Theater, the militia prevented such a demonstration.

TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has branded the activists of the movement as agents of foreign powers. The ID has been entered for the Tie koitin channel in Telegram Fake.

At one time, the movement of soldiers' mothers played a major role in opposing the wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya.