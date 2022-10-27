The State Duma or Lower House of Russia today unanimously approved in first reading a bill that prohibits the alleged “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations”known as the anti-LGBT law.

“As for the second reading, it is possible that there will be amendments that toughen the proposed rules, we are going to study them,” said Viacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma.

According to Volodin, polls of the tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda “They speak of the need to criminally prosecute people who advertise non-traditional relationships.”

“We have work before the second reading,” Volodin was quoted as saying by the Interfax agency. “We must do everything possible to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life,” he added.

The Duma announced last week its plans to debate the total ban on “homosexual propaganda” by amending a law that prohibited it only among minors.

The amendments specifically propose to ban “non-traditional relationship propaganda,” information that encourages teens for sex, and pedophilia.

Such alleged “propaganda” is strictly prohibited both in the media and on the Internet, books, movies, advertising and audiovisual services.

The legal initiative has the support of the five political parties represented in the Lower House of Parliament.

The amendments seek to introduce a mechanism that restricts children’s access to homosexual information on paid services.

Fines for homosexual propaganda can be up to 5 million rubles (over $80,000).

The ban has been backed by the media regulator, Roskomnadzor, which has already removed or blocked more than 7,200 websites, giving it new tools to go after those who profit from what the authorities describe as LGBT “propaganda”.

At the same time, the deputies have denied that said prohibition could affect the publication of literary classics such as Lolitaby Vladimir Nabokov, after several publishers expressed concern about it.

EFE