Russia What do Russia’s “military-technical” measures mean for Finland? Expert: “It doesn’t make much sense to humiliate or harm Finland”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia must take “military technical” measures because of Finland’s NATO intentions. The Russians and the Finnish expert consider hostilities against Finland unlikely.

Moscow

Russian the “military-technical” actions cultivated by the authorities in their rhetoric have a grim echo. In Ukraine they were realized as a war, what about Finland?

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Thursday that Russia will be forced to take military technical action because of Finland’s NATO intentions.

President Vladimir Putin discussed possible threats to Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership with members of the Russian Security Council on Friday,

Vedomosti magazine

. The discussions were not made public in detail.

HS asked Russian and Finnish experts what Russia’s “military-technical” actions could mean for Finland when a full-scale war is the other extreme.

Russian security policy expert, professor Yuri Fyodorova military expert and analyzed the army for Novaja Gazeta Pavel Felgengauer and Director of the Hybrid Competence Center for Vulnerabilities and Resilience Jukka Savolainen agree that at least some restructuring of the Russian armed forces is promised.

Military action they do not consider it probable. According to Fyodorov, “military technical” in general is a term that does not have a precise definition, but the content varies according to the speaker. Used by the State Department, he sees it as a hint of a threat.

“Some kind of demonstration of strength, exercises and sending additional troops to Finland are planned. However, I do not understand where they can be taken, because everyone in good condition has been sent to Ukraine. ”

“Raising tension, creating threat. There may be naval exercises, although the Baltic fleet is weak. There will be Air Force exercises. ”

According to Felgengauer, Russia’s response depends on whether and what kind of new military infrastructure will come to NATO-Finland.

“Troops are being relocated and infrastructure is being built on the border, for example in Karelia and the Vyborg region, but it is not happening fast. Verbally insulted, but there will be no new winter war. There is no need for that, ”says Felgengauer.

Savolainen sees military measures as the least onerous means of relocating and re-installing antennae for surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

The most probable and desirable option is that Russia will do little because it will not be able to prevent Finland from joining NATO.

“Russia decided that the arrangement in Ukraine is so important to them that someone will fly to NATO. They would practically get into a war against NATO if they started punishing us for it. ”

“Finland is already in a better position than it was a non-aligned moment ago. As has been seen, Russia is ready to make security arrangements in its neighborhood. Finland could very well have been the next destination. ”

Savolainen believes that Russia is already considering the post-war period in Ukraine.

“At some point, they want to negotiate with NATO again once the Ukraine arrangement they are trying to reach has been reached. At that point, they need NATO neighbors like Finland, with whom it is easy to restore good and functioning relations. ”

“It does not make much sense to humiliate or harm Finland.”