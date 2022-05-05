Capitals (agencies)

Russia has confirmed that it will achieve its goals in Ukraine, although Western assistance is delaying its plans, at a time when its forces appeared to be engaged in battles inside the Azovstal Industrial Complex, the last enclave of Ukrainian resistance in the coastal city of Mariupol.

Commenting on the information provided by Washington to the Ukrainian army, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The United States, the United Kingdom and the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization constantly share intelligence with the Ukrainian army.” The Ukrainian army, in addition to arms supplies, these activities do not allow a quick end to the Russian attack on Ukraine.”

He added that this would not prevent the achievement of the objectives of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. “In addition to the flow of weapons sent by these countries to Ukraine, all these measures do not contribute to a speedy completion of the operation,” he said.

So far, Russian forces have only been able to declare full control of one important Ukrainian city, Kherson, in the south.

The assistant commander of the “Azov” battalion that defends the complex confirmed in a video clip yesterday that bloody battles are taking place inside the site and that the Russians “do not respect their promise” of a ceasefire announced yesterday.

He explained that the Russians entered Azovstal on Monday.

For his part, an advisor to Ukrainian President Oleksiy Aristovich said that the Russian forces entered the compound yesterday, and were initially repelled, but he refused to provide information on the situation yesterday, citing conflicting data.

These statements contradict what the Kremlin said. Yesterday, Peskov confirmed that humanitarian corridors exist to evacuate the remaining civilians in this factory, whose number the mayor of Mariupol estimated at two hundred.

He denied the occurrence of any attack, stressing that the Russian army respects the ceasefire around the compound announced yesterday, and it will continue for three consecutive days.

In this atmosphere, Zelensky yesterday launched a global campaign to raise funds for Ukraine through a special platform created for this purpose.

“With one click, you can donate money to protect our defenders, save civilians, and rebuild Ukraine,” he said in a video message in English, posted on his Twitter account, announcing the United24 platform. “Every donation is important to victory,” he added.

Zelensky invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Kyiv, three weeks after the latter abandoned a visit he had wanted to make, according to the German presidency.

In the field, the Russian forces continued their offensive in the east and bombed a number of targets in the west, from Lviv to the mountainous region of Transcarpatia not far from the Hungarian border and was so far far from the war.

Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kirilenko said that a Russian raid had killed two people and wounded 11 others, all of them civilians, in the village of Shandrigolov.

Further strikes resulted in the death of one person and the wounding of a child in the vicinity of Kharkiv.

The local authorities said: The explosions occurred in the south in Mykolaiv.

“Thanks to the successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders, the enemy has lost control of several areas near the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions,” the Ukrainian General Staff said yesterday.

On the northern border of Ukraine, Belarus, an ally of Moscow, began yesterday, surprising military exercises, to test the capabilities of its army’s response, according to the Defense Ministry in this country.

Yesterday, the Kremlin accused Western countries of preventing a quick end to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kiev.

In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed yesterday that the Russian army is still ready to secure the safe evacuation of civilians trapped with Ukrainian soldiers in the Azovstal industrial complex in the city of Mariupol.

The Kremlin quoted Putin as saying during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that “the Russian army is still ready to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians.”