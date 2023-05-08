Zakharova said that Russia welcomes the decision to return Syria to the Arab League

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the decision of the League of Arab States (LAS) to return Syria to the organization. Her words are given on the website of the department.

“Moscow welcomes this long-awaited step, which has become a logical result of the process of returning Syria to the “Arab family” that has gained momentum,” she said.

The diplomat expressed confidence that this step will help reduce tensions in the Middle East and overcome the consequences of the Syrian crisis.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and the UAE, during consultations on Syria’s membership in the Arab League in Jeddah, called on Damascus to return to the “Arab bosom”.

In 2011, Syria was expelled from the Arab League until the government of President Bashar al-Assad “ensures the protection of the Syrian civilian population.” At the same time, most of the Arab embassies in Damascus were closed.