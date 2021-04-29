Moscow welcomes US President Joe Biden’s announcement of his plans to avoid escalation and cooperate with Russia in his message to the US Congress. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. Her words convey TASS…

“The speech of the American President with his message to Congress (…) leaves an ambiguous impression. We, of course, welcome the once again declared intention to avoid escalation with Russia, to cooperate, as it was indicated, “when it is in our common interests,” Zakharova said.

At the same time, the representative of the Foreign Ministry expressed regret that the current administration of the White House “words and deeds”. “The traditional speech before the legislators, with all its declarative nature, only confirms that so far Washington is not ready to abandon the futile attempts of force pressure and baseless accusations against our country of some malicious activity,” she added.

The diplomat also stressed that it is time for Washington to abandon confrontational rhetoric, if it is really inclined to dialogue, and to take practical steps to correct the “abnormal state in which bilateral relations are due to the fault of the United States.”

On Wednesday night, April 28, Biden spoke at a joint meeting of both houses of the US Congress. This is his first such speech since taking office as president.