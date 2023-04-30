FromStephen Krieger close

Civilians continue to die in Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is combative. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

fight for Bachmut : Selenskyj contradicts – supplies for Ukraine secured for the time being

: Selenskyj contradicts – supplies for Ukraine secured for the time being Russia should be held accountable: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj plans another tribunal

should be held accountable: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj plans another tribunal The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not always be verified independently.

Munich/Kiev – One day after a deadly rocket attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed not only the Russian leadership but also soldiers for war crimes. “Not just the commanders, but all of you, you are all terrorists and murderers and you all must be punished,” said the 45-year-old on Saturday evening in his daily video address. Anyone who steers and fires rockets, who maintains planes and ships for terror, is complicit in the deaths of the war, he said.

The background is the rocket attack on the city of Uman in which 23 people died on Friday. According to Selenskyj, there were six minors among them. Anyone who prepares such rocket attacks must know that they are complicit in the deaths of civilians, stressed the Ukrainian head of state.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher on the front line in Bakhmut. © LIBKOS/dpa

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to advance planning for tribunal

It is therefore necessary that Russia is actually held accountable for its crimes. Once again, Zelenskyy advocated the creation of an international tribunal against Russia along the lines of the Nuremberg trials of the Nazis.

See also Panama targets the medical cannabis business Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine

It is not enough to weaken Russia in the war, Zelenskyy added. Earlier, the Ukrainian head of state said in an interview with Scandinavian media that Russia is already “weakening every day”. That is why Moscow has changed its tactics and is now no longer thinking about new conquests, but rather about defending the occupied territories.

War in Ukraine: Russians cannot cut off supplies for Bachmut

The background is the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive, with which Kiev intends to recapture Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia. At the moment, however, Russia is still on the attack – but is having difficulties making progress.

According to information from Kiev, the Russian attackers in the battle for Bakhmut were unable to cut off the Ukrainian supply routes to the badly damaged city. “The Russians have been talking about seizing the ‘Road of Life’ for several weeks and keeping fire control over it. In fact, everything is different,” said the spokesman for Army Group East of the Ukrainian armed forces, Serhiy Cherevatyy, on Saturday zn.ua. Although the connecting road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar was fought over, the Russians were unable to interrupt the defenders’ logistics. The information could not be verified independently.

The supply of provisions, weapons and ammunition is secured, explained Tscherevatyj. On the one hand, the Ukrainian forces maintained their positions along the road, on the other hand, engineers had already laid new routes to Bakhmut. “All of this allows Bachmut to keep going,” he said. In its situation report, the Ukrainian general staff also spoke of “unsuccessful attempts” by the Russian attackers to gain ground in the area.

For months, Bachmut has been attacked by Russian troops, especially the Wagner mercenary group. According to their own statements, the attackers now control around 85 percent of the city area. The Ukrainian leadership insists on holding the city, which has now been largely destroyed, and justifies this with the high losses of the attacking troops, which would be worn down in this way.

War in Ukraine: Wagner boss complains about high losses and threatens to withdraw from Bachmut

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted that there were problems. Because of the high losses due to a lack of supplies, he threatened to withdraw his troops from Bakhmut. “Every day we have stacks of thousands of bodies that we put in the coffin and send home,” Prigozhin said in an interview with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov published on Saturday. Losses were five times higher than necessary because of the lack of artillery ammunition, he complained.

He wrote a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to get supplies as soon as possible. “If the ammunition deficit is not replenished, we are forced – in order not to run like cowardly rats afterwards – either to withdraw in an organized manner or to die,” said the 61-year-old.

In an audio message on Sunday night, he put this information into perspective. In the course of the day, Wagner advanced another 100 to 150 meters in the city. Meanwhile, he estimated the daily losses at almost 100 men.

Two dead after shelling on Russian border region near Ukraine

According to official information, two people were killed by shelling from Ukraine in the western Russian border region of Bryansk. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomas, wrote this in his Telegram channel on Sunday night. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed a house in the village of Susemka and damaged two other houses. Russia repeatedly complains of shelling on its own territory.

Melnyk: Beijing as mediator in Ukraine war “not unrealistic”

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk considers China’s role as a mediator to be conceivable. “It’s not unrealistic,” the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany told the Funke media group (Sunday). “Of course, the Chinese are pursuing their own interests. But I do believe that a just, peaceful solution and the end of hostilities are more in Beijing’s interests than this massive, never-ending earthquake for the entire world order,” said Melnyk.

Czech President Pavel visits Ukrainian city of Dnipro

The new Czech President Petr Pavel meanwhile visited the central metropolis Dnipro on the second day of his trip to Ukraine. There he spoke to local representatives about the reconstruction plans for the region, as journalists traveling with him reported on Saturday. (with agencies)

List of rubrics: © LIBKOS/dpa