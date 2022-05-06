Russian parliamentary official Andrei Torchak confirmed Friday that Russia will remain in southern Ukraine “forever”, during his visit to the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which Moscow has declared complete control over since March.
“I address the residents of the Kherson region, I would like to say once again that Russia is here forever. This should not be questioned,” said Torchak, first deputy speaker of the Russian Federation Council, as quoted by Russian news agencies.
