capitals (union)

Yesterday, Russia expressed its understanding of the concerns of African countries following Moscow’s announcement of the termination of an agreement to export Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, pledging to continue exporting these basic materials to countries that need them.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in a press conference: “We understand the concern that our African friends can feel. It is understood and will be taken into account.” And he stressed that the countries in need “will obtain grain through our communication with them or through the Russia-Africa summit (scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg),” referring to work to define “paths” for the delivery of these materials.

Russia announced the termination of an agreement to export Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, expressing its willingness to activate it again if its conditions are met, especially in terms of exporting its agricultural products and fertilizers affected by Western sanctions imposed on it.

President Vladimir Putin said, “We are studying the possibility of returning to the agreement, but on condition: that all principles of Russia’s participation in this agreement be taken into account, and implemented in full and without exception.” Vershinin stressed that there are no contacts at the present time “to reach an alternative to the grain agreement … We have clearly defined our position, and Russia cannot be bypassed with regard to the Black Sea and food security.”

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced yesterday that he wants to persuade his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to resume work on the Ukrainian grain export agreement through the Black Sea, from which he withdrew.

Erdogan told Turkish journalists upon his arrival from a regional tour, “I think we can guarantee the resumption of work on the humanitarian corridor, if we talk in detail with Putin,” according to statements carried by the official Turkish news agency, “Anatolia.”