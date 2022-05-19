War between Russia and Ukraine, sanctions circumvented

Are you a company? Do you have purchase contracts gas or of petrolium Russians in Euros and Dollars? Would you like to “legally” pay in rubles as requested by Russia? No problem! L’European Union has managed to get you around its sanctions with a gimmick worthy of Monsieur Rocambole. Here’s how it’s done:

– you open an account with a Russian bank, pay in euros or dollars;

– no relationship with the Russian Central Bank, but with a bank not subject to sanctions;

– self-declaration that the payment was made in the currency agreed in the contract;

– at this point the bank will make the transaction in rubles as requested by Putin.

First reflection: we understand that in this way oil and gas will not suffer cuts or shutdowns of taps, but we bitterly note that we have real geniuses in overriding sanctions. Second reflection: either the Russians have understood that the economic-financial part is more important and dominates everything, or from the “pit” of the theater we have a really good “prompter”. Now comes the beauty and that is: the exchange of currencies / rubles – today euro / ruble 0.015 – dollar / ruble 0.015 – as you can see equalized is the result of a request for rubles (supply / demand law); if the bank that accepted the payments in foreign currency turns the proceeds into rubles, Russia finds itself inundated with its own currency and perhaps this is not good.

Let me explain better by borrowing the considerations of John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946 father of macroeconomics): “The attribute of ‘liquidity’ is by no means independent of these two characteristics. Indeed, it is unlikely that an asset, whose supply can be rapidly increased, or demand can be easily diverted by a price change, will possess the attribute of ‘liquidity’ in the hands of the owners of wealth. The same currency quickly loses its ‘liquidity’ attribute if its future supply is expected to be subject to violent changes “(General theory of employment, interest and money – and UTET pag. 431 note b).

In economics it is necessary to be very careful in overcoming obstacles and to pay the utmost attention in intervening ad hoc and not after the event. I have a wish: I would like our Representatives, who are so diligent in self-circumventing obstacles, to be provident in navigating this perilous sea. Is it so difficult to govern the financial economy?

