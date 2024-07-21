Russia announced on Sunday that it had sent fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bombers from crossing its borders over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that fighter jets were sent to intercept “an air target approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.”

“The Russian fighter crews identified the air target as two US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers,” she added.

The ministry continued, “As the Russian fighters approached, the two American strategic bombers corrected their course and moved away from the border with Russia.”

It confirmed that it used MiG-29 and MiG-31 aircraft to intercept the two American bombers.

She said that Russian warplanes carried out the flights in accordance with international rules regarding the use of airspace over neutral waters.

Russia has previously reported similar incidents, saying NATO military aircraft have flown near its borders since the outbreak of the current crisis in Ukraine.