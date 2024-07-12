Moscow (Reuters)

Russia said yesterday that it has no plans to attack NATO countries, noting that the alliance is fueling tensions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova referred to the NATO summit declaration, which stated that “Russia remains the greatest direct threat to the security of the alliance.”

Zakharova said that the alliance is trying to “justify its existence and strengthen Washington’s control over European satellites.”

Western leaders have long suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order his military to move on and attack NATO countries in central and eastern Europe if he was not stopped in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said it had noted some statements from Western countries at a NATO summit this week that would allow Kiev to use weapons it had supplied to it to strike Russian territory, a move it described as a dangerous escalation.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, called the day before yesterday for an end to restrictions on the use of weapons provided by NATO members to strike targets inside Russia, saying it would be a game-changer in the war with Moscow.

“We have seen statements by representatives of some capitals, including London and others, who do not see any obstacles in this regard, and we see countries trying to maintain a balance and saying that they are against such relaxation in the controls on the use of long-range missiles,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov added that Moscow believes that such weapons are already being used to strike Russian territory, and that continuing with this is “a new and very dangerous provocation and escalation of tension.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters yesterday that Russia does not rule out any scenarios regarding the possible resumption of the Black Sea grain export agreement, which is not in effect now.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that they had discussed navigation security in the Black Sea, including a grain export agreement.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had already said Moscow was open to discussing a possible revival of the grain deal, but only within the framework of a broader set of issues.

The Hungarian government has accused its NATO partners of double standards and failing to deal with the Ukrainian crisis, causing an uproar at the conclusion of the alliance’s summit in Washington.

Hungary will continue to call for dialogue and diplomatic channels, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a spokesman for Szijjarto.

The minister added that the current strategy, over the past two and a half years, has been a complete failure.

At the conclusion of the NATO summit, Szijjarto was represented by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who left Washington early to meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Szijjarto criticized NATO’s inconsistent approach, noting that Israel is being encouraged to negotiate while diplomatic channels remain closed in the conflict over Ukraine.

He also opposed pressure on EU countries to end nuclear cooperation with Russia, while trade between the US and Russia, especially in the uranium sector, is increasing.

He also raised the issue of whether there were secret negotiations, perhaps taking place behind the scenes.