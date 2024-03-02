Antalya (agencies)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated yesterday that Moscow has not received any serious proposals for negotiations with Ukraine since the Istanbul meeting in 2022, stressing that Moscow has never rejected negotiations.

Lavrov said, in a press conference at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum: “Russia has not received any serious proposals for negotiations with Ukraine since the Istanbul meeting in 2022,” explaining, saying: “There were no serious requests for us regarding the negotiations. I mean serious proposals aimed at… Indeed, it seeks to ensure the legitimate interests of the parties concerned.”

Regarding Moscow’s readiness to accept Turkey’s proposal to host negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Lavrov said: “The question is not ours. We have never rejected negotiations.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey yesterday, seeking to revive Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations and find ways to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Lavrov attended part of the annual diplomatic forum in Antalya, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The Russian-Ukrainian crisis was a major topic of discussion at the forum, which continues until Sunday.

Since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022, Ankara has maintained close relations with both parties.

Sinan Ulgen, director of the Edam Research Center in Istanbul, said: “Turkey, along with Hungary, remains among the last NATO countries to establish a dialogue with Moscow.” He added, “In a geopolitical context changed by the crisis, Turkey is keen to preserve this role for the future in the hope of benefiting from it during possible peace talks.” Last Wednesday, Erdogan reported that Turkey was seeking to revive peace efforts made in 2022, when senior negotiators from the two countries met in Istanbul.

Fidan said in his opening speech at the forum, “In the current stage of the crisis, we need to seriously search for ways to bring the two parties together,” adding, “We are ready, as before, to make every effort to facilitate peace negotiations.”

A Turkish diplomatic source reported that Fidan informed Lavrov during their meeting on the sidelines of the forum that Turkey is ready to do everything in its power to resume dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He added that Lavrov praised the efforts made by Ankara, but said that the circumstances that led to the outbreak of the crisis “still exist.”

This week, Erdogan put forward the idea of ​​establishing a new mechanism for safe navigation of commercial ships in the Black Sea.

Turkey participated with the United Nations in establishing a safe corridor for the transport of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products under a 2022 agreement that was abandoned last year after Russia refused to renew it. The agreement, called the “Black Sea Grain Initiative,” allowed the export of about 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain, according to United Nations data.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday expressed his gratitude to the Netherlands for providing a new aid package, following a visit by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Ukraine.