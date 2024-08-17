The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that Ka-52 helicopter crews attacked armored military vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast.

“Army aviation crews, on board Ka-52 helicopters, carried out an air strike against armored military equipment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the border area of ​​Kursk Oblast,” the ministry said, according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

After using aircraft weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, fired heat traps and returned to the departure site.

According to the agency, the situation in the Russian Kursk region escalated on the morning of August 6, when units of Ukrainian forces, numbering up to a thousand, attempted to seize part of the territory of the Sudzha region on the Russian border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has been carrying out a ground incursion into Russia’s Kursk region for about two weeks. Kiev says it now controls about 80 towns in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a few days ago that his country’s army had already taken control of the Russian town of Sudzha.