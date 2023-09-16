Moscow (agencies)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed Moscow’s readiness to discuss all serious initiatives for a settlement in Ukraine, indicating that Moscow expects a visit from the Vatican envoy regarding Ukraine and is ready to meet him. Lavrov said, in statements broadcast on television, “The Vatican’s efforts are now continuing, and its envoy will come again. We are ready to meet everyone, and we are ready to talk to everyone.” Lavrov did not mention the expected date for the Vatican envoy’s arrival in Russia.

In press statements about the Ukrainian crisis, Lavrov stressed Russia’s readiness to discuss all serious initiatives for a settlement, “and this position has not changed,” referring to the recent visits made by African leaders to Russia, who proposed leading an initiative for a settlement in Ukraine.

Vatican envoy Matteo Zoppi visited China this week as part of a diplomatic effort to facilitate the peace process in Ukraine.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, met with Li Hui and held “open and friendly” talks with him to discuss efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue with the aim of ending the crisis, as the Vatican announced in a statement.

The statement added that the talks were devoted to the Ukraine crisis and its repercussions and stressed the need to unify efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue and finding ways that lead to peace.

The statement explained that “the problem of food security was also addressed in the hope that grain exports will be guaranteed soon, especially to countries most at risk” due to famine.

Security-wise, the Ukrainian army announced yesterday that it had recaptured the town of Andrievka, located about ten kilometers south of the city of Bakhmut on the eastern front, in one of the main axes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which is facing difficulties.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily briefing on Facebook, “The defense forces achieved partial success in the Klyshcheyevka region during offensive operations, confirming that they liberated the town of Andreyevka in the Donetsk region.”

The battle of Bakhmut is taking place, the longest since the start of the crisis in February 2022, more than a year ago, and Moscow announced its control of this city last May after it was subjected to widespread destruction as a result of battles and bombing operations.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that a Russian warship destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the Black Sea.