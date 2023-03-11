Russia said on Friday it was ready for what it believed to be a possible attack by Ukraine on the Crimean peninsula.
“Everything is going according to plan,” Sergei Aksionov, President of Crimea, confirmed, during an interview with the official news agency, RIA Novosti.
Aksionov added that satellite images showed fortification lines extending from the strait to the peninsula and that trenches had already been dug on the beaches.
He explained that the Russian forces are “acting atypical,” without going into details.
Last October, an explosion severely damaged a bridge linking Russia and Crimea. Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast.
The current Ukrainian crisis erupted in February of last year when Russia launched a special military operation and later annexed four Ukrainian regions to its territory.
