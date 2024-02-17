CNN: Russia is developing “nuclear space weapons”

In the West, Russia was suspected of developing “nuclear space weapons” capable of disabling a large number of commercial and government satellites. About it writes CNN, citing intelligence sources.

The source said the use of such weapons could cause “serious disruption to daily life” in ways that are difficult to predict.

According to experts cited by the publication, this type of weapon could potentially destroy large constellations of small satellites, such as SpaceX's Starlink.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden publicly stressed that “there is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world from what Russia is doing now.”