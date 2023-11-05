With the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas under the world’s spotlight, Ukraine took a backseat. But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says they do not feel abandoned. “We always feel supported, we have received missiles and we are going to have new aid packages. And the fight continues because, finally, Israel and Ukraine are two theaters of the same war,” he said in a Zoom interview with La Nación (Argentina) and two other Latin American media.

(See: What is the current status of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after 617 days of fighting?).

We surely lost media attention. And this is very natural because new conflicts always overshadow old ones.

42 years old, Kuleba was optimistic, convinced that Ukraine will win the war “because we are fighting on the right side of history, we are the good guys, and Russia, the bad guys.” However, He did not hide his fear that Russia will take advantage of this conflict to distract attention from Ukraine and reposition itself as a major player in the Middle East. “It is in Russia’s interest that this war last as long as possible. “They want to play a role in the Middle East and for them this war is a breath of fresh air,” he said.

Do you fear that this war will deprive Ukraine of the attention and military support of the United States, Israel’s main ally? Many also think that Putin has taken advantage of this war. How do you see it? Do you feel abandoned, since all the media is now here in Israel?

​

Well, we surely lost the media attention. And this is very natural because new conflicts always overshadow old ones. But I don’t think we’ve lost political attention at all. In fact, in his last speech to the nation and Americans, President Biden clearly put Russia’s threat to Ukraine on the same level as Hamas’s to Israel. So no, we don’t feel abandoned. We always feel supported, we have recently received missiles and we are going to have new aid packages. And the fight continues because, ultimately, Israel and Ukraine are two theaters of the same war.

(Read: This will be the plan with which Mexico plans to rebuild Acapulco after Hurricane Otis).

Smoke after a Russian attack on a market in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine.

How do you assess Russia’s position in the war between Israel and Hamas?



They are doing everything they can to distract attention from Ukraine. It is in Russia’s interest that this war last as long as possible. They want to play a role in the Middle East, they want to become an actor, they want the United States to talk to them about the Middle East, they want to build a coalition with Iran and play their game there. For them it is a breath of fresh air because they were suffocated politically and militarily in Ukraine, without great successes, and with sanctions that are being reinforced. World leaders don’t talk to Russia because their hands are full of blood. And for them, this war is an opportunity to return to the scene as a major player with a role in the Middle East. That’s why they are so active. But be careful, Russian diplomats are professional liars and are not pursuing a goal of peace. They are pursuing a goal of war, of war in Ukraine and also of war in the Middle East and this is part of their cynicism.

A woman inside a bombed building in Ukraine. See also Ukraine Ukrainian sled protester after his Olympic performance: "News talks about weapons and armies" Photo: Roman PILIPEY / AFP

You said you feel supported politically by Biden and the West, but there are many questions surrounding the financing of the war in Ukraine. How difficult will it be for you to continue convincing Western governments that they have to continue funding the war effort?



As you may have seen from what President Biden said, he is convinced of the need to continue providing financial support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. And we received a very clear message from Washington. Of course, we understand that the further the United States gets into its electoral process, the more political players will try to speculate on the costs of the war in Ukraine. We will seek to put the issue on the internal political agenda and we are actively working on all sides, Republicans and Democrats, not just with the Biden administration, to be able to navigate through this period in the best possible way. Political elections always increase risks everywhere, including in Europe. But we have faced many challenges and found many ways to overcome them, so we are confident that we will find solutions.

(Also: Panama bans metal mining indefinitely amid several protests).

Winter is coming and Russia will probably bomb its electrical infrastructure, as it did last year. How does Ukraine plan to counter this?



We learned our lesson last winter, and I’m pretty sure Russia learned from its mistakes too. So it’s going to be another winter and another winter fight. We have been preparing over the past few months to reinforce our energy infrastructure, to bring to Ukraine more air defense systems, more ammunition, more weapons, and to develop new tactics to intercept Russian missiles and drones. So, yes, we are prepared, but, as I said, Russia is also always preparing, so we will have to see at the end of the winter who prepared better, not now.

Ukraine has lost many people in this war, many people are tired of war: do you see any end? Do you see any light at the end of the tunnel?



You know the saying that when you see the light at the end of the tunnel you have to make sure it’s not a train coming… At the end of the tunnel my goal is for Ukraine to win. And when I see the polls in Ukraine, I confirm that my thoughts are shared by Ukrainians. I am Ukrainian and I am not disconnected from the public opinion of the country. In June a survey indicated that 58% of Ukrainians are prepared to endure the difficulties of war, even for years, because they understand what is at stake: the independence of Ukraine, the existence of Ukraine’s identity and the future of His town. And when such important things are at stake, it is natural that people are prepared to face difficulties, but with democracy, not like authoritarian states like Russia, where public opinion is suppressed. So yes, we are all tired of war, but we keep fighting, we don’t give up. And I have to remember that a recent poll in early October indicated that 73% of Ukrainians are totally against any territorial concessions to Russia. It is not easy to fight a war against a country like Russia, but we have done the miracle of surviving the attack, the miracle of having liberated more than 50% of the territory that Russia has occupied in this war and our soldiers are doing the same every day. miracle or to liberate our land in some areas or to contain and repel Russian attacks in other areas. So this war will last as long as the people of Ukraine feel they must fight.

(Follow: María Corina Machado: ‘We dismantled the myth that Maduro was unbeatable’).

Drone attack on the maritime station near the border with Romania in the city of Izmail, Odessa region, southern Ukraine.

Russia is attacking our cities, towns and infrastructure with missiles and drones and is giving no indication that it is interested in negotiating a just peace.

Doesn’t the 14-point peace formula presented by President Zelensky somewhat contradict its purpose by not inviting the other side to negotiate?



Why didn’t the Allied forces sit down to negotiate peace with Adolf Hitler? Probably because Nazi Germany was the evil that had to be defeated. And we think that Russia is the evil that we must defeat. Russia is attacking our cities, towns and infrastructure with missiles and drones and is giving no indication that it is interested in negotiating a just peace or withdrawing from Ukraine. That is why the goal of our diplomacy is to form a coalition of countries that want to end this war on the basis of international laws, the UN Charter and not on Russia’s terms. I insist, what we have is a black and white photo: a country attacked another country, took its land, killed its people and says ‘I’m going to stay here’ and that if we are going to negotiate it is on the terms that He’s going to stay here. And this explains why we do not negotiate with Russia: because they have no political, legal or moral rights to be where they currently are in Ukraine.

Don’t you think there is some hypocrisy in the fact that NATO, the European Union, the United States, who share your vision that you are the good guys and the Russians are the bad guys, do not give you the weapons you need to win the war? How do you explain this hypocrisy or is it that they are afraid of the Russian nuclear threat?



First: the politically correct term for hypocrisy is ‘politics’. Second: I think it is not fair to say that our partners have not given us the weapons we need. Yes, some weapons could have arrived earlier or in different quantities. But I am sure that without those provisions Russia would now be controlling much larger parts of Ukraine. Air defense systems, artillery, long- and short-range missiles, armored vehicles, tanks have arrived and continue to arrive. Of course, the issue is the sustainability of the provisions. But the position of our partners to say that they will support Ukraine as long as necessary has always been very encouraging. Now do they support us to survive Russian attacks or to get Russia out of Ukraine? That is the question. But we are very grateful to our partners and friends because they really helped the people of Ukraine save our country in the darkest hour of its history.

Although there is no media attention now on Ukraine, Pope Francis still prays every Sunday and Wednesday for the “martyred” Ukraine. And the question is: do you think a visit by Pope Francis to Ukraine is still possible?



I am an Orthodox Christian and I have a special gift from the Pope (shows a rosary), which was blessed by him and is in my office, next to me, on my desk. So his prayers, good wishes for Ukraine and support are always close to me. As much as the Pope prays for the martyred Ukraine, we pray for the effectiveness of his prayers and for his visit to Ukraine. I think it would be an important moment, not only for Catholics, but for all of us who believe in Jesus, for all Christians. So yes, the topic is still on the agenda.

(More: Hezbollah warns of possibility of ‘total war’ due to Israel-Hamas conflict).

In August, when a group of Latin American media interviewed President Zelensky, he told us that Ukraine was organizing a summit with Latin American countries: is this still on the agenda?



If, absolutely, it is still on the agenda, we still have to see when and what format the summit might take. We are working on that and it is a very sophisticated diplomatic effort.

ELISABETTA PIQUÉ

SPECIAL ENVENT

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) – GDA

JERUSALEM

You can also see:

– Russia’s economy points to war: this is how it has changed.

– After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Finland prepares for a possible war.

– One of the largest networks of Russian agents discovered during the invasion falls in Ukraine.