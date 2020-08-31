The taxes deferred as part of state support by the end of the year will not be able to pay 40 percent of Russian entrepreneurs. This is evidenced by the data of a survey of the expert center under the President’s Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs, according to the newspaper “Vedomosti”.

More than a quarter of the respondents assess their situation as “crisis” or “catastrophe”. The reason was the drop in demand, which has not yet recovered. Thus, 56 percent reported a 2-4 times drop, and 25 percent even more.

Related materials Tighten the belts Russia’s development plans have changed. What awaits the country and people? Double fat For years, swindlers have deceived entire countries worth billions of euros. Why can they never be found?

Anastasia Alekhnovich, head of the center, director of the Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics, noted that the state support programs that had been promised to companies (payroll loans, tax deferral) allowed many of them to survive the crisis. But the obligatory payments were not canceled, as requested by the business, but were postponed, so now they have nowhere to take this money.

Alekhnovich pointed out that the decline in demand justified the most pessimistic forecasts, and a slight recovery in early summer did not change the general trend. Because of this, the financial performance of most companies continued to deteriorate.

A third of the respondents admitted that they can recover to the level of last year only with the help of the state. It is about reducing regulatory requirements and supporting demand. Alekhnovich cited the example of Great Britain, where the authorities began to pay half the cost of a restaurant check. However, it is possible to take the path of lowering tax rates and export duties, continuing subsidies on loans and direct support for enterprises.

The central bank acknowledged that the effect of deferred demand had exhausted itself, and in August consumer activity began to recover more slowly. Small improvements were observed only in the tourism sector.

Igor Nikolaev, director of the Institute for Strategic Analysis of FBK, noted that the state has driven itself into a trap with its support measures. The chosen method of helping a business can prolong its existence, but not allow it to develop, so that the threat of massive bankruptcies and complete loss of funds becomes more and more real.

Earlier, the Russian government has prepared a draft law on amendments to the Tax Code, which will sharply increase the number of fines when paying taxes even in the absence of real violations.