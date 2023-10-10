In the elections to the UN General Assembly, Russia was not elected as a member of the HRC for 2024-2026

At the General Assembly elections, Russia was not elected as a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2024-2026. This is reported by RIA News.

It is noted that Bulgaria, Russia and Albania competed for a place from the group of Eastern European countries. Bulgaria received 160 votes, Albania – 123, Russia – 83.

Previously, the UNHRC planned to monitor human rights violations in Russia. 17 Council members voted for the initiative, 6 voted against, and the remaining 24 abstained. Meanwhile, Russia’s representative to the UNHRC in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, criticized this decision and said that Western countries are using the Council to achieve their political goals.