Russia and Belarus left without rights to broadcast the Olympic Games until 2032

All media rights in Europe to broadcast the Olympic Games between 2026 and 2032 have been transferred to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). About the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reported on its official website.

EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery has submitted a joint bid to acquire all media rights to broadcast the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics and the 2028 and 2032 Summer Games, as well as the Youth Olympic Games in 49 European territories, following the IOC’s announcement of a tender.

According to the report, the Olympic Games will be broadcast in 49 countries and territories. The published list does not include Russia and Belarus.

