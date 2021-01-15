The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia has submitted to the government a bill banning the purchase by the state of shares or stakes in private banks, except in special cases. About this with reference to a source in the Cabinet of Ministers who confirmed the authenticity of the document, RBC reports.

We are talking about amendments to the Law on Protection of Competition. The need for a ban in the explanatory note is explained by the increase in the state’s share in the financial sector. Back in 2018, it reached 70 percent.

The department confirmed the sending of the bill. Deputy Minister Ilya Torosov called such support of private traders extremely important for creating optimal conditions for the development of competition in the industry. The Ministry of Finance, in turn, indicated that they received the document for consideration back in 2019 and approved it.

The amendments concern the Russian Federation, its constituent entities, state and municipal formations, as well as the Central Bank and banks with state participation of more than 50 percent. If it turns out that the purchase ban has been violated, the court can cancel the transaction.

Exceptions are made for a number of cases. First of all, we are talking about the direct order of the president and the government, for example, in the case of a bank falling under foreign sanctions. Repo transactions for a period of up to 30 days, which are secured by securities, and transactions within the group were removed from its validity. Buyers with state participation will still be able to buy shares and shares in private banks for pension and insurance money, or if it is included in a mutual investment fund (UIF).

The exception remains for the Central Bank. He is invited to retain the right to reorganization, although its term should not exceed five years from the date of acquisition. The president can extend it. This restriction does not apply to those banks that are already under the control of the regulator.

The Association of Russian Banks estimates the share of state-owned banks in the sector’s assets as of October 1, 2020 at 74 percent. In 2017, this indicator changed insignificantly. Their share in the total capital is 70 percent. Growth over three years – 4 percentage points, over seven years – 20.

Vasily Solodkov, director of the Banking Institute of the Higher School of Economics, points out that the draft law of the Ministry of Economic Development looks toothless, since it does not contain real mechanisms to limit the growth of the share of state banks. According to him, if the Central Bank retains the right to reorganize, and in the absence of buyers, it can be extended, then the situation will not be too different from today’s.

In turn, the managing director of the NKR rating agency Stanislav Volkov noted that the amendments, if adopted, may become an important signal. The expert explained that it would be possible to speak about the reluctance of a large part of the elites to further enter the state into banks.

The Bank of Russia itself considers the bill too strict. First of all, they indicate that the obligation to sell the financial institution undergoing resolution within five years can negatively affect its value. The representative of the regulator assured that everything necessary is being done to sell the banks taken under control, although not a single transaction has been made.

Earlier it became known that the Central Bank is preparing to oblige banks to respond to customer complaints. The draft law is going to be prepared by this spring.