Lavrov: Russia and Arab League can stop bloodshed in the Middle East

Russia and the League of Arab States (LAS) can jointly stop the bloodshed in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before the start of negotiations with Arab League Secretary Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, reports TASS.

“I am confident that Russia, the League of Arab States, all members of this organization can and must contribute to solving problems, first of all, ending the bloodshed, ending the suffering of civilians,” the diplomat said.

Lavrov added that Russia is sincerely interested in establishing a “sustainable peace” in the Middle East and ensuring the security of all countries in the region without exception. He also recalled the need for guarantees for the State of Palestine and that its creation is required by decision of the UN Security Council.

Previously, Lavrov, before negotiations with the Secretary of the Arab League, said that the current status quo in the conflict zone between Israel and Palestine is unviable.