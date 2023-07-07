Permanent representative Vasiliev said that Russia did not pass to the UN FAO Council for a new term

Russia was deprived of the right to participate in the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO UN). This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the FAO and other international organizations in Rome Viktor Vasiliev, reports TASS.

The diplomat noted that Moscow did not pass for a new term in the FAO Council, the governing body between the sessions of the Conference of the organization. According to him, this decision was made following a vote at the 43rd session, which was initiated by Western countries. He noted that the goal of the states was to prevent Russia from entering the council.

“We will not be able to be members of the Council, as it was supposed to be on rotation from 2024, but at the next Conference in 2025 we will announce our candidacy in the elections,” Vasiliev specified. He noted that Russia has lost the opportunity to influence decisions on the practical work of FAO.

At the same time, the permanent representative noted that the West failed to achieve the suspension of Russia’s participation in the FAO. He stressed that Moscow remains a full member of the organization, and Russian is one of its official languages.

Earlier, Oleg Kobyakov, director of the UN FAO Moscow office, said that Russia had managed to overcome the historical problem of hunger. According to him, about 400 thousand people are currently starving in Russia, which is less than a third of a percent of the country’s nearly 150 million population.