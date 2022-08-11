Bloomberg: Russia wins oil market showdown

Russia wins the confrontation in the oil market. This was stated by the observer of the agency Bloomberg Javier Blas.

According to Blas, this fact can be seen “whatever indicator you use.” Thus, the volume of oil production in the country testifies to the advantageous position of Moscow. Last month, they almost returned to the level of the beginning of the year and amounted to almost 10.8 million barrels per day. “This is not a surge: July was the third consecutive month of recovery in oil production,” he said.