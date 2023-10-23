NI: Russia poses a threat to US plans in Europe

American authorities fear that Russia will upset the balance of power in Europe that is beneficial to them. About it reported Member of the US National Committee on US-China Relations Symington Smith in an article for National Interest magazine.

According to him, Washington views assistance to Ukraine as “a strategic maneuver in a geopolitical game.” The US leadership wants to prevent the emergence of a new dominant force in Europe, the expert noted.