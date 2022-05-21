Romanian historian analyzes war in Ukraine in the context of the continent’s past and future. He does not rule out that the solution could be to overthrow Putin in a coup. But neither does it exonerate a “cynical and mercantile” Europe. denazify” the entire country. The expectation was for a quick and summary invasion, welcomed by the Ukrainian people.

As the fighting continues, not only does the invading force have to readjust the official narrative: the West is also forced to admit that this is not an isolated war, and is increasingly involved. There are those who still believe in a diplomatic solution, for others there is no alternative but a formalized defeat of Russia, also in the name of future world peace.

Romanian historian Armand Goșu teaches Russian and Soviet political history at the University of Bucharest. Confident that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved at the negotiating table, in an interview with DW, he analyzes the current armed conflict not only from the perspective of the Russian mentality, but from the evolution of the strategic role of Central and Eastern Europe, and what he will represent for world peace.

“The West must ensure that Russia does not unleash a new war of aggression. Otherwise, the generations after us will also fight wars with Russia, and no one knows if they will win. At any moment, a new Putin could appear in the Kremlin and threaten Central and Eastern Europe again.”

DW: Russian President Vladimir Putin took advantage of the traditional military parade in Moscow on May 9, Victory Day in World War II, to accuse the West of planning an invasion “in Russia”, that is, in Crimea, between others. Thus, the Russian “special military operation” would be inevitable, to kill an alleged aggression at the root. What does this represent for the war in Ukraine?

Armand Goșu: I think we have witnessed a recalibration of Putin’s speech. It seems that frequently used terms such as “denazification” or “drug gangs” are disappearing. Now the emphasis is on the inevitability of war. In other words: there was no alternative, and Putin only did what was his duty, so he would be fundamentally correct.

This attitude should not surprise us: it is specific to Soviet-style bureaucracies and the military means from which Putin comes, it is a very widespread form of bureaucratic culture. I would not insist on explaining this phenomenon in more detail, as in other countries – in Romania, for example – it is the predominant culture in government, ministries and secret services.

If it’s not the same thing, it’s at least pretty similar: the boss is always right; there is no alternative to what a president or minister says; state institutions never make a mistake. In such cultures, there is no real, authentic, independent expertise.

As the military bureaucracy is culturally poor and intellectually modest, but often holds doctoral degrees, it does not accept any sector of foreign policy, defense and security that is not controlled by the secret services.

The roots of this culture are a little older than the Bolshevik regime: they go back to the Russian Empire, a state set up by a militarized bureaucracy and organized according to hierarchies. The most important institution was that of the chief, the nachal’nik. It is a specific culture of rural societies, which failed to modernize or simply repudiated Western culture.

In another interview, you said that this conflict will be resolved on the battlefield, not at the negotiating table. Why wouldn’t there be a diplomatic solution?

Because Russia remains convinced that it can win this war, and it invests everything to win. That is, the Russian army creates larger and smaller “tweezers” with which it tries to capture the Ukrainian army. This is taught in Moscow’s military academies, following the example of Soviet military tactics in World War II.

Russia did this in August 2014 at the Battle of Ilovaisk [cidade da região de Donetsk, Ucrânia]. Came the first agreement from Minsk [por um cessar-fogo e solução pacífica do conflito]. Then she repeated this procedure in February 2015, in Debaltsevo. And then came Minsk 2 [um pacote complementar de medidas para implementação do primeiro pacto].

After the failure of the grand plan to force all of Ukraine to surrender through a blitzkrieg – but also the plan to besiege the two main cities, Kiev and Kharkiv – the Russian armed forces are focused on the Donbass region. There they try to encircle large Ukrainian regiments with these “tweezers”, and thus force President Volodymyr Zelensky into a ceasefire and political concessions.

All Putin now wants to achieve is a ceasefire, not a Minsk 3, but a simple ceasefire. This would allow him to keep the occupied territories and give him the necessary respite to renew his military capabilities and resume the offensive against Ukraine.

Why did the Russian blitzkrieg fail?

Putin’s problem is that, after eight years of fighting in Donbass, the Ukrainians have built up a well-prepared, modern army and a hard-to-capture defense infrastructure in Donetsk and Lugansk.

To complement its fighting forces, Russia began a campaign of secret mobilization – or rather, discreet, in order not to scare the population. However, the soldiers will soon find that they do not have enough weapons or ammunition. And, due to sanctions, the arms industry has no possibility of obtaining electronic components.

Already a little desperate, Putin wanted a small “tweezers” to arrest a few hundred, perhaps thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, hoping to force negotiations for a ceasefire. The Ukrainians, for their part, are in a race against time and are hoping to receive faster American weapons to use them in operations in Donbass, where the war is being fought with unprecedented intensity, and where the loss of human life and of combat technology.

If, as you say, the war will be decided on the battlefield, how should Ukraine define a military victory? Is it enough to retake the territories occupied and annexed by Russia?

Both President Zelensky and his foreign minister have repeatedly explained that the goal is the liberation of Russian-occupied territory, that is, a return to the legal national borders from before the annexation of Crimea and the proclamation of breakaway “people’s republics”.

Russia, for its part, wants to annex Kherson, Melitopol, Mariupol and as much of the Donbass as possible, that is, the territories still controlled by its army. Once this annexation takes place and Ukraine intensifies the counteroffensive for its liberation, there is a danger that Putin will interpret this as an attack on his country, decree general mobilization and invoke the Russian defense strategy article providing for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a threat. to the integrity of the country.

What do Putin’s accusations say about Russia’s relations with the West? How should the West react to Moscow’s hostility?

The charges only reinforce the Kremlin’s basic narrative that the West would be blamed for the outbreak of war, that Putin had no alternative, that Russia is the victim of a grand American conspiracy. Or, to be more exact, a “conspiracy of the Anglo-Saxons”, which is the fashionable term in Moscow.

You ask what the West can do: it must help Ukraine to defend itself, that is, financial assistance, offensive weapons, moral support from public opinion, political backing. The West is unaware of the Russian danger: the year 1814, when Russian soldiers occupied Paris, is long gone. Europe has a short memory, is cynical and mercantilist.

Central and Eastern Europe have had great historical luck with the Anglo-Saxon world, with the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A key role is played by Poland, the repository of the historical memory of Central and Eastern Europe, for centuries the most important political-military power in the region. Poland will be the leader of the Slavic nations that, within a few decades, will be integrated into the Euro-Atlantic world.

There will be a Slavic bloc, made up of Ukraine, Belarus – Putin will drag Viktor Lukashenko with him into the abyss – the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Baltic. With the affiliation of Finland and Sweden, NATO’s eastern flank will be decisively strengthened towards the north, thus continuing the expansion process initiated at the alliance’s June 2016 summit in Warsaw.

This Slavic bloc, with its 100 million inhabitants, will change the balance of forces in the western wing: the influence of France and Germany will wither, they will become increasingly insignificant, from the point of view of security technique.

As of now, Poland and Ukraine are the most important US allies and partners in Europe, and they will remain so for many years to come. This holds true even if Kiev does not become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Be that as it may, confidence in NATO’s ability to respond to Russian threats will continue to decline, with members such as the Hungarian Viktor Orbán.

What does this mean for countries like Moldova or Romania, a NATO member state on the alliance’s southeastern flank?

The whole of Eastern Europe will be reconfigured through this war. Moldova’s fate will also change: in the wake of Ukraine, it will continue to head towards the European Union, but with no real chance as long as the Transnistria issue is not resolved. With any luck, you can create a favorable context for this solution. It is important for Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu not to let this moment pass.

Romania will attempt an association with Bulgaria, which is far from assured, as Sofia avoids all association with Bucharest, both in terms of the Schengen Area and membership of the euro zone. Romania will be further and further away from the important plays in the region, although it had the best preconditions to participate.

The frustration of Bucharest’s political and security elites will increase with the fear of being swept away by the upcoming elections – a context similar to that of 2004, when, under pressure from Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, Traian Basescu unexpectedly won the Romanian presidential elections.

If the Kremlin – whose real casus belli was the Ukrainians’ adherence to Western values ​​– finds itself virtually at war with the West, what other powers are there in Russia to stop an escalation and neutralize Vladimir Putin?

I think Russia has long been at war with the West, only on February 24, 2022 it took the form of a conventional war. As for the Russian elite’s ability to avoid escalation, I am not under any illusions.

But I also don’t rule out a scenario in which Putin is ousted by a coup d’état, and a new leader tries to end the war, to avoid defeat and humiliating peace conditions, including the disarmament and “de-fascistization” of Russia. This would create a new world order, in which Russia no longer has any reason to act as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

However, the West must ensure that Russia does not unleash a new war of aggression, a campaign of retaliation. Otherwise, the generations after us will also fight wars with Russia, and no one knows if they will win. At any moment, a new Putin could appear in the Kremlin and threaten Central and Eastern Europe again.