The Pentagon accused the Russian Federation of trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine

Russia is jamming the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine. This accusation was made by the commander of the US Space Forces, General Chance Saltzman. His words lead The Washington Post.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, Russia’s actions are directed against US attempts to put a large constellation of these satellites into low Earth orbit for the needs of the military. In particular, we are talking about grouping up to 1000 devices.

Earlier it became known about the chaos in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to the shutdown of Starlink by the owner of Tesla companies, SpaceX, Elon Musk. According to a soldier of the Ukrainian Corps of Signals, the commanders, risking themselves, had to go to the battlefield in order to be in the radio coverage area.